SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A data breach at Chili’s Grill & Bar compromised payment information from people who visited during March and April.

A third-party forensic investigation is ongoing but Chili’s believes malware was used to gather payment card information, including the credit or debit card number, along with the name on the card. It’s possible expiration dates and CVV codes were also taken. The malware was installed on payment-related systems for in-house purchases.

Chili’s believes the breach is limited to just March and April of 2018 but is still investigating. It discovered the breach May 11.

Guests who’ve had their identities compromised will be provided wih MyIDCare- a free fraud resolution and credit monitoring service. Those services include 12 months of credit monitoring, a $1,000,000 insurance reimbursement policy, and identity theft recovery services. Those involved in the breach have until August 15, 2018 to enroll.

Chili’s encourages everyone who visited the restaurant in March or April to: