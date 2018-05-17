SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Noah and Emma were the most popular baby names in California in 2017.

The Social Security Administration released the list Thursday, a week after releasing the nationwide list. It based the list on Social Security card applications- which are typically done in the hospital before a newborn is discharged.

Emma also topped the U.S. list for girls. Liam was the top name given nationwide in 2017, whereas in California it came in 3rd.

Top Boys Names in California in 2017:

Noah (2,511) Sebastian (2,264) Liam (2,180) Ethan (2,141 Matthew (2,120) Daniel (2,077 Jacob (2,044) Mateo (2,003) Alexander (1,991) Julian (1,938)

Top Boys Names in United States in 2017:

Liam (18,728) Noah (18,326) William (14,904) James (14,232) Logan (13,974) Benjamin (13,733) Mason (13,502) Elijah (13,268) Oliver (13,141) Jacob (13,106)

Top Girls Names in California in 2017:

Emma (2,726) Mia (2,588) Olivia (2,474) Sophia (2,430) Isabella (2,337) Emily (1,800) Camila (1,785) Sofia (1,673) Abigail (1,536) Ava (1,522)

Top Girls Names in United States in 2017: