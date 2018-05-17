ELK GROVE (CBS13) — A large group of Elk Grove parents is ready to tackle the issue of student safety at Franklin Elementary School. They met with district officials Wednesday night to discuss why they believe safety and traffic concerns have not been resolved.

A two-way street just outside the school parking lot looked very much like a parking lot Wednesday morning, full of parents waiting for their children.

Despite the congestion, Elk Grove Unified says it has capacity restrictions and the school hasn’t reached it yet.

“Things clearly need to change, the traffic issue here is also ridiculous, we have cars driving on the double yellow lines constantly,” said one man, whose own daughter was almost run over last year.

Parents are lining up on the side of the road. Some walking right through traffic, and others, parking illegally on a busy street.

It’s the daily grind to pick up their children from Franklin Elementary.

“We have had police over here, blocking, they should ticket everyone who parks illegally. People are fighting in the parking lots,” said Joyce Loesch, who sends her granddaughter to the school.

Traffic concerns are top of mind for many parents. But the school’s infrastructure is another issue.

“I saw them working on the roof the other day, ‘Oh yeaH, we are just patching it up, getting ready, we have had leaks’,” the woman said.

Some parents are also complaining of mold in vents inside classrooms and aging pipes they worry could affect the school’s water quality.

“Our site administrators do a very good job at making sure traffic flows well so that students are dropped off safely and picked up safely,” said Xanthi Pinkerton, Spokeswoman for Elk Grove Unified.

Pinkerton says the district recognizes the traffic congestion. But, she can’t confirm allegations of mold inside classroom vents, and says the school recently had a new water treatment facility installed.

Pinkerton adds the district has submitted a project request to the state, for a new school in the Franklin area.

“Once the budget is passed in late June of this year, we will have a better indication in terms of a timeline,” she added.

It’s more than a decade-old promise, parents say. Now, they’re demanding answers from the school district, and say they want accountability.

“There have been other schools built, and this one just has not,” said Gay Rigmaiden.

The district says it can either upgrade the school over a ten-year period, or move it to a different site, which officials say would be quicker.