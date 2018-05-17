CHICAGO and ATLANTA (CBS13) – 80% of employers plan to hire graduates from the Class of 2018, according to a new CareerBuilder survey, up from 74% who planned to hire graduates from the Class of 2017. In 2008 only 58% planned to hire new graduates.

As for those employers hiring- 47% will offer recent grads a higher salary than they did last year, with a third paying graduates more than $50,000 a year.

As for asking for more money? 74% of employers say they would be willing to negotiate starting salaries with graduates.

Starting Salaries:

21%- under $30,000

23%- $30,000-$39,999

22%- $40,000-$49,999

33%- $50,000 and higher

ALSO READ: Californians Earn More Than The National Average- But Not Locally

Careers:

31%- Information Technology

26%- Customer Service

20%- Business Development

18%- Sales

18%- Finance/Accounting

15%- Human Resources

14%- Production

10%- Marketing/Public Relations

9%- Clinical

5%- Legal

SEE: He Wanted To Graduate From College Before He Was 100. He Just Did It At 66.

Majors Most In Demand:

35%- Business

22%- Engineering

18%- Computer/IT

13%- Engineering Technologies

11%- Communication Technologies

11%- Health professions/Clinical Studies

9%- Math & Statistics

7%- Science Technologies

When it comes to applying for and interviewing for a position- hiring managers say recent college graduates make some critical errors.

37%- Didn’t send thank you note

35%- Didn’t know anything about the company

31%- Didn’t submit cover letter

29%- Didn’t ask questions during interview

26%- Didn’t have professional references

26%- Poor grammar on resume

21%- Had unprofessional pictures on social media

19%- Checked phone during interview

READ ALSO: California Bill Could Force Businesses To Submit Salary Data To State

The Harris Poll conducted the survey with 1,012 hiring/human resources managers between April 4 and May 1.