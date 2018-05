Girl, 5, And Her Parents Killed In Shooting During Mother’s Day Gathering In StocktonA five-year-old girl is among three killed after a late night shooting in Stockton.

Color Of Dentist's Office Causing An Uproar In LodiA purple-painted building in Lodi has some neighbors seeing red. One planning commissioner says he’s received more than a dozen complaints because of the bold color, and now the Lodi city planner says it even violates city code.

Traffic Trouble: 5 Events In Downtown Sacramento Scheduled For SaturdayExpect a traffic mess in Downtown Sacramento this upcoming weekend.

Nintendo Is Re-Releasing The NES Classic In JuneNintendo is giving video game lovers another chance to buy the company's wildly popular retro gaming console: the NES Classic.

Father Of 10 Accused Of Torturing Kids Could Face Additional ChargesWhen police searched the Northern California home of Ina Rogers and Jonathan Allen and their 10 children, they said they found disgusting conditions.

First Lady Melania Trump Hospitalized After 'Successful' Kidney ProcedureFirst Lady Melania Trump underwent successful kidney surgery and will remain in the hospital the rest of the week.

Psychologist Employed At Travis AFB Accused Of Sexually Assaulting PatientsA psychologist working at Travis Air Force Base is behind bars tonight, accused of sexually assaulting patients he was hired to help.

Wednesday's Show Info. (5/16/18)

Outrage After Yearbook Lists Student As ‘Most Likely To Bomb The U.S.’The yearbook was sent home with students a few days ago and it didn't take long for the controversy to blow up.

Nutrition Study: Aspartame Does Not Contribute To Weight GainAspartame, a sugar substitute, won't make you fat despite what many people believe.