SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – 15 more California Community Colleges, including the four schools in the Los Rios Community College District, will now offer the NextUp program.
NextUp, formerly known as CAFYES (Cooperating Agencies Foster Youth Educational Support), gives foster care students extra support as they attend community college. That support comes in the form of using “an in-person, individual approach when offering support and services, including books and supplies, child care, counseling and career guidance, educational planning, emergency housing assistance, food assistance, health services, life skills, financial literacy, mental health services, transportation assistance and tutoring.”
The program was previously offered in 26 community colleges statewide.
In addition to the Los Rios Community College District, which encompasses American River College, Cosumnes River College, Folsom Lake College, and Sacramento City College, NextUp is now offered:
- Butte College
- Bakersfield College
- Cerro Coso Community College
- Porterville College
- Chaffey Community College
- Moreno Valley College
- Norco College
- Riverside City College
- San Diego City College
- San Diego Mesa College
- San Diego Miramar College
NextUp is already offered at:
- Allan Hancock College
- Coastline Community College
- Golden West College
- Orange Coast College
- Grossmont College
- Cuyamaca College
- East Los Angeles College
- Los Angeles City College
- Los Angeles Harbor College
- Los Angeles Mission College
- Los Angeles Pierce College
- Los Angeles Southwest College
- Los Angeles Trade Tech College
- Los Angeles Valley College
- West Los Angeles College
- Pasadena City College
- Berkeley City College
- College of Alameda
- Laney College
- Merritt College
- Shasta College
- Sierra College
- Santa Rosa Junior College
- Clovis Community College
- Fresno City College
- Reedley College
NextUp is administered by the Student Services and Special Programs Division of the California Community College Chancellor’s Office.