SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – 15 more California Community Colleges, including the four schools in the Los Rios Community College District, will now offer the NextUp program.

NextUp, formerly known as CAFYES (Cooperating Agencies Foster Youth Educational Support), gives foster care students extra support as they attend community college. That support comes in the form of using “an in-person, individual approach when offering support and services, including books and supplies, child care, counseling and career guidance, educational planning, emergency housing assistance, food assistance, health services, life skills, financial literacy, mental health services, transportation assistance and tutoring.”

The program was previously offered in 26 community colleges statewide.

WATCH: Qualifying CA Community College Students Guaranteed UC Admission

In addition to the Los Rios Community College District, which encompasses American River College, Cosumnes River College, Folsom Lake College, and Sacramento City College, NextUp is now offered:

Butte College

Bakersfield College

Cerro Coso Community College

Porterville College

Chaffey Community College

Moreno Valley College

Norco College

Riverside City College

San Diego City College

San Diego Mesa College

San Diego Miramar College

READ ALSO: Community Colleges Strengthen Priority Registration for Foster Students

NextUp is already offered at:

Allan Hancock College

Coastline Community College

Golden West College

Orange Coast College

Grossmont College

Cuyamaca College

East Los Angeles College

Los Angeles City College

Los Angeles Harbor College

Los Angeles Mission College

Los Angeles Pierce College

Los Angeles Southwest College

Los Angeles Trade Tech College

Los Angeles Valley College

West Los Angeles College

Pasadena City College

Berkeley City College

College of Alameda

Laney College

Merritt College

Shasta College

Sierra College

Santa Rosa Junior College

Clovis Community College

Fresno City College

Reedley College

NextUp is administered by the Student Services and Special Programs Division of the California Community College Chancellor’s Office.