SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Amazon is raising the price of its Prime subscription, but members will now get a price break on groceries.

Whole Foods rolled out its new loyalty program and it features special Prime discounts, including 10% off of sale items and weekly specials. Amazon previously said Prime members would get free 2-hour delivery on Whole Foods purchases.

Here’s the catch- the service is only in Florida now. It is expected to be nationwide by the summer. Prime members need to download the Whole Foods app and give their phone number or scan a barcode during checkout.

A scan of this week’s specials in Florida include $10 off per pound of wild-caught halibut steaks and two bags of KIND granola for $6.

Morgan Stanley analysts say the price break could actually make Whole Foods, often dubbed “Whole Paycheck” a less expensive option than most traditional grocery stores.

Amazon bought Whole Foods for $13.7 billion in 2017.

An Amazon Prime subscription now costs $119 annually, up from $99. Before 2014 it cost $79. An estimated 100 million people worldwide subscribe to Prime.