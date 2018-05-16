SANTA CLARA (CBS13) – You can dine on the field at Levi’s Stadium.

Tickets went on sale today for the first-ever Picnic on the Field on June 16th. A general admission ticket costs $25 per person and gets picnic-goers onto the 49ers home field, one meal, and the ability to buy items from food trucks, restaurants and breweries. VIP tickets are also for sale for $60. Those tickets get you into the event early (noon instead of 1pm), access to an open bar, and entry into the VIP Lounge. Children 12 and under are free.

Money raised from the Picnic on the Field will go to the 49ers Foundation.