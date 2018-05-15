FORT WORTH, TX - NOVEMBER 06: The American Flag flies at half-mast during practice for the NASCAR Nationwide Series O\'Reilly Challenge at Texas Motor Speedway on November 6, 2009 in Fort Worth, Texas. The flag hangs at halfmast due to incident involving Major Nidal Malik Hasan an army psychiatrist, who killed 13 people and wounded 30 in a shooting at the military base at Fort Hood yesterday. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images for NASCAR) (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Flags are flying at half-staff today in honor of National Peace Officers Memorial Day. All government agencies, businesses and residents must fly their American flags at half-staff.

May 15 is one of only two days each year that require flags be flown at half-staff. The other day is Memorial Day. The requirement was part of the crime bill signed into law in 1994 by President Bill Clinton.

President John F. Kennedy proclaimed May 15 as National Peace Officers Memorial Day in 1962. The week is National Police Week and gives recognition to law enforcement officers who lost their lives in the line of duty.