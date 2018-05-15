Daily List: Happy Chocolate Chip Day! 3 Genius Ways to Use Chocolate Chips
https://www.realsimple.com/food-recipes/recipe-collections-favorites/desserts/genius-ways-use-chocolate-chips

Apply to Calling All Dreamers
Applications accepted online through May 31
http://CallingAllDreamers.org

Fashion Week Celebration Eyewear and Apparel runway show
May 15-18 from 10 AM – 6 PM
3755 Taylor Road, Loomis

Financial Tips for the Class of 2018
1. Track Every Dollar
2. Pay Down Debt
3. Give Yourself a Head Start
4. Save For Emergencies

Bangerter Financial
http://www.bangerterfinancial.com/

Mr & Miss Extraordinary Special Needs Pageant
Lincoln High School Theater
790 J Street
Lincoln
Sunday at 2pm
$8
*Free for participants

Mr & Miss Extraordinary Special Needs Pageant
http://www.mrandmissextraordinary.com

Kasbah Lounge
http://www.kasbahlounge.com/

Tom Petty Tribute
https://www.greatwideopenband.com/

Rosé All Day Pairings
https://www.greatwideopenband.com/

Good Sense Dogs
http://www.goodsensedogs.com

Manly Minute: How to Control Your Road Rage
https://www.menshealth.com/health/a20265341/how-to-control-road-rage/

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live