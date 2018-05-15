SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Expect a traffic mess in Downtown Sacramento this upcoming weekend.

Sac State is holding its Spring commencement at the Golden 1 Center on Friday and Saturday morning, afternoon, and evening; Amgen Tour of California has its Sacramento leg of the race on Saturday, “An American in Paris” is performing at the Community Center Theater on Friday and Saturday; McGeorge School of Law has its commencement Saturday afternoon at Memorial Auditorium; and a volleyball tournament takes place at the Convention Center Saturday.

Sac State issued a warning to graduates and their families to review parking and driving options. The City of Sacramento also alerted all drivers to plan ahead and reserve a spot in a City Garage or Certified Partner Garage, take public transportation.

Road closures begins Afternoon, Friday, May 18 at 9 a.m. through Saturday, May 19 at 11:59 p.m. (several road closures aren’t in effect until 4am Saturday)

L Street from 9th to 19 th streets

streets Capitol Mall from 3rd to 10th

N Street from 7th to 15th

Q Street from 14 th to 19th Street

to 19th Street 18th Street from L to Q

10th Street from J to P streets

11th street from N to P streets (on-street parking restricted)

12th Street from N to O Streets (on-street parking restricted)

15th street from J to R

The Amgen Tour of California will race through a number of local cities. Stage 5 is Thursday and goes from Stockton to Elk Grove. Stage 6 on Friday goes from Folsom to South Lake Tahoe. The race concludes Saturday in Sacramento. The start time is 10:15am and it’s estimated to finish before 2pm.