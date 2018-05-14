SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Verizon Wireless launched a new $40-a-month cell phone service.

Visible is an unlimited plan that comes with no contract; however, it’s only available on unlocked iPhone 6, iPhone 6s, iPhone SE, iPhone 7, iPhone 8, or iPhone X. It doesn’t support Android or other phone manufacturers yet. Those phones can not be tied to a carrier.

In order to sign up for Visible you must get an invite from another plan member (for now) and download the Visible app. Visible will then ship new users a SIM card. Once you’re signed up you will have unlimited calls, texts, and data on Verizon’s 4G LTE network. While data is unlimited, the speed is capped at up to 5Mbps. Visible also warns, “Heads up: when the network gets congested your data could slow up for a bit. Take a breath. It’ll pass.”

According to the FAQ page- users can transfer their existing phone numbers (in most cases), although that could take up to 48 hours. Payments are accepted via PayPal, Venmo, or credit card.