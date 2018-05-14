How to Ride a Bike for Kids

Saturday, May 19, 2018

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM View more dates

Sacramento REI

Member price: $60 Non-member price: $70

http://www.rei.com/learn

How to Ride a Bike for Kids is offered monthly at the REI Sacramento location

Questions? Email us at Sierra-OS@rei.com

Social Media: #optoutside; #REI

Saturday, May 19, 2018

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM View more dates

Sacramento REI

Member price: $60 Non-member price: $70

Sariah Papaya, The Handstand Nation

Reno Gorman, The Handstand Nation

5141 Folsom Blvd, Sacramento

http://thehandstandnation.com/

Happy Healthy Thin

http://www.happyhealthythin.com

844-916-THIN

Drowning Prevention

http://www.stopdrowningnow.org/

Manly Minute: 5 Ways to Stop Robocalls

http://www.sacbee.com/news/business/article210610399.html