STOCKTON (CBS13) – A five-year-old girl is among three killed after a late night shooting in Stockton.

According to Stockton police, it happened just before 10:20 p.m. Sunday in the area of 11th and Belleview streets. A Mother’s Day gathering was happening when the shooting broke out.

A man and woman were killed in the shooting, and police say a five-year-old girl also died from her injuries overnight. Police say the adults killed were the parents of the girl.

“We need more information because we need closure for this family and for this neighborhood,” said Officer Joe Silva with the Stockton Police Department.

Two other men are still being treated at the hospital. They are expected to survive, police say.

On Monday afternoon, the coroner’s office identified the three people killed as 22-year-old Joe C. Lor, 22-year-old Gina Xiong, and 5-year-old Kayleen Lor – all Stockton residents.

Homicide detectives were still at the scene investigating through Monday morning.

At this point, there is no suspect information or a motive for the shooting. Anyone with information relevant to the case is asked to call the police.