WALNUT CREEK (CBS13) – Despite the high gas prices a record 5.2 million Californians are expected to travel for Memorial Day weekend, according to AAA. That’s a 5.3% increase of those travelling compared to 2017.

4.3 million Californians will drive

528,000 will fly

41.5 million Americans will travel

Drivers will pay the highest gas prices in years this Memorial Day. In California, the average for a gallon of gas is about 70 cents higher than last year at this time. In 2017 drivers paid an average of $2.98 for a gallon of regular. AAA says the average price for a gallon of gas statewide is currently $3.69.

Sacramento- $3.60 (2018); $2.87 (2017)

Stockton- $3.59 (2018); $2.86 (2017)

Modesto- $3.54 (2018); $2.78 (2017)

Yolo- $3.58 (2018); $2.84 (2017)

Yuba- $3.50 (2018); $2.74 (2017)

Fairield- $3.61 (2018); $2.87 (2017)

READ ALSO: Gas Prices Rise To Levels Not Seen In More Than 3 Years

AAA’s Leisure Travel Index shows the average daily rate for a car rental for Memorial Day is $59. That’s 11% cheaper than 2017 and the lowest rate in four years.