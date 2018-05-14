SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A man who was arrested after he left his car idling outside a 7-Eleven store on May 4 will not face criminal charges.

Craig Williams was arrested Friday morning for resisting arrest after a struggle with a Sacramento Police officer at the store at 1199 43rd Avenue. Cellphone video captured the interaction outside of the convenience store on 43rd Avenue.

Body cam video shows the officer opening the door of the car. Police say he then turned the engine off and made contact with the owner, Craig Williams, who was inside the store shopping.

Eventually, the officer attempted to obtain Mr. Williams’ name in order to issue a citation for leaving their car unattended with keys in the ignition and the engine running, a violation of Sacramento city code, according to a statement from the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office.

After Williams refused to provide the officer with his identification, the officer arrested him. Williams was also cited with resisting arrest.

“Based upon the facts presented, we have declined to file charges in the interests of justice,” District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert said in a written statement.

“I’ve never heard of this offense being prosecuted,” said Williams’ attorney, Justin Ward, said at a press conference.

Sacramento NAACP President Betty Williams told CBS13 the confrontation shows a continued pattern of brutal behavior towards black men by the Sacramento Police Department.

Williams filed a lawsuit against the city for injuries he says he received during the arrest.