COURTLAND (CBS13) – Five people have been taken to the hospital after a head-on crash on Highway 160 in the Delta Monday morning.

The scene is just south of Steamboat Acres LP.

California Highway Patrol says a Mustang was heading south on Highway 160 when, for an unknown reason, it swerved into the northbound lane. The car then collided head-on with a Ford Ranger.

The driver of the Mustang, identified as a 37-year-old man, suffered major injuries and has been life-flighted to Kaiser South hospital.

Four people were inside of the Ranger, which was sent down an embankment during the crash. Two of the people were transported to Kaiser South, while the other two were taken to the UC Davis Medical Center.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash, CHP says. Officers say the Mustang driver was not wearing a seatbelt.