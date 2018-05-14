Facebook logos are pictured on the screens of a smartphone (R), and a laptop computer, in central London on November 21, 2016. Facebook on Monday became the latest US tech giant to announce new investment in Britain with hundreds of extra jobs but hinted its success depended on skilled migration after Britain leaves the European Union. The premier social network underlined London\'s status as a global technology hub at a British company bosses\' summit where Prime Minister Theresa May sought to allay business concerns about Brexit. / AFP / Justin TALLIS (Photo credit should read JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP/Getty Images)

MENLO PARK (CBS13) – Facebook suspended approximately 200 apps after investigating how they handle user data.

The creators of the apps currently suspended have been notified, although Facebook wouldn’t give the names of the apps involved. All of the apps will be subject to a more thorough investigation to see how and why they use the data they’ve collected. If it’s found the data was misused then those apps would be banned and Facebook would notify users.

Facebook posted on its blog Monday reporting it investigated thousands of apps in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica scandal. That company collected data on more than 87 million users without their permission or knowledge. Cambridge Analytica worked on President Trump’s 2016 campaign, although it denies misusing the data for that campaign.

Facebook changed its policies in 2014- limiting how much data apps could access.