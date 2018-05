Police: 10 Children Rescued From Filthy Fairfield Home; Mother And Father ArrestedPolice say an investigation into the living conditions of a Fairfield family has resulted in the arrest of a mother and father and 10 kids being taken into protective custody.

Verizon Now Offer $40-a-Month Service With No ContractVerizon Wireless launched a new $40-a-month cell phone service.

Woman Says She Called Police When Black Airbnb Guests Didn't Wave At HerEarlier this week, three black Airbnb guests checked out of their rental only to be met by seven police cars.

Common Vitamin Could Be Key In Fight Against Type 2 DiabetesA new study shows a common vitamin may help slow or even prevent the onset of type 2 diabetes.

Student's Trump-Inspired 'Promposal' Stirs ControversyA Wisconsin student's "promposal" is drawing both laughs and criticism after the teen referenced President Trump's policies on illegal immigration in his sign.

Record Number of STDs Diagnosed in California In 2017More than 300,000 cases of chlamydia, gonorrhea, and early syphilis were diagnosed in California in 2017- a 45% increase in just 5 years.

Sacramento Zoo Welcomes Snow Leopard CubThere is a baby snow leopard at the Sacramento Zoo!

Gas Prices Rise To Levels Not Seen In More Than 3 YearsYou may have noticed, gas prices are on the rise and hitting levels not seen in more than three years. Gas prices nationwide are up a nickel in just the last week. That's 20 cents in the last month, according to AAA.

Couples Can't Tell In The Beginning If They're In A Long Or Short-Term RelationshipKnowing on the first date that you've met the person you're going to marry might be more fantasy than fact, according to a new study done by UC Davis.

American Airlines Announces New Support Animal Policy: Goats, Ferrets Not AllowedStarting July 1, ferrets, goats and hedgehogs can no longer fly American Airlines, even if they're support animals.