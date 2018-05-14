SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – More than 1,000 people took part in Saturday’s Girls On the Run 5K event at Inderkum High School. There were 39 teams and nearly 500 girls participating.

The non-profit helps inspire girls to take charge of their lives, and completing the race gives the young women a sense of achievement, organizers say. Overall, the Girls on the Run Program aims at building confidence, developing strength of character, and helping girls understand how they connect with and shape the world at large.

“It’s so much more than just running, it’s about confidence, it teaches us how to make friends, how to be a friend, and how we are all beautiful inside out,” said Coach Sandee Darragh.

Ten-year-old Grace Grover was today’s overall winner.