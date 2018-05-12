1 Dead After Car Crashes Off Capital City Freeway Onto Arden WayA driver was killed after crashing off of the Capital City Freeway early Friday morning.

14-Year-Old Will Be Youngest Engineering Student To Graduate From UC DavisThree weeks from now and at just 14 years old, Tanishq Abraham will be a UC Davis graduate.

Student Assigned Bodyguard Amid Woodland School Bullying CrisisParents and district officials say they're getting more reports of bullying, and have had to take steep measures.

Two Stockton High Schools Ranked Tops In The U.S.Stockton Collegiate International Secondary in Stockton was ranked by U.S. News & World Report as the 3rd best high school in California and the 37th best in the country.

Up-And-Coming Teenage Sacramento Rapper Arrested For Armed RobberyPolice say the teen used a gun to steal three pounds of marijuana after responding to an online pot advertisement.

Salmonella Outbreak Sickens Dozens After Massive Egg RecallAfter more than 200 million eggs were recalled by an egg farm in North Carolina, 35 people have now been diagnosed with salmonella linked to the contaminated food.

Proposed Homeless Hospice Draws Criticism From NeighborsHer grandson died on the streets homeless. Now she's made it her mission to help the homeless in their final days with Joshua's House.

Calls Mount For Investigation After Man Arrested After Leaving Car Idling In SacramentoCraig Williams spent nearly 24 hours behind bars after he left his car running outside a Sacramento 7-Eleven.

Rocklin Turns Hole In The Ground Into Quarry Park AdventuresTucked away on Rocklin Road is an adventure that will feature family friendly attractions on the site of an old historic quarry.

State Suspends License Of Fresno Store Where Girl Who Live Streamed Fatal Crash Got Beer