SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Today might be the best day of the year to list your home for sale.

Zillow Research analyzed data nationwide and found homes listed for sale from May 1-15 generally sell two weeks faster than those listed at other times a year. It also found those homes sell for an average of $2,400 more.

In Sacramento the magic window is May 1-15 and homes sell for $8,100 more.

The best time to list a home in San Francisco is April 16-30. Homes sell for an average of $15,300 more.

Zillow also looked at the best day of the week to list a home. In Sacramento it’s Fridays, nationwide it’s Saturdays.