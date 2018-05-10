Group of Sacramento Co-Workers Wins $3.2 Million in Mega MillionsA group of 10 co-workers in Sacramento, who refers to themselves as "The Lucky 10", won $3.2 million in Mega Millions.

Attempted Kidnapping Of Girl Stokes Human Trafficking Fears In SacramentoWitnesses say a young girl was almost kidnapped from a local market. A 29-year-old woman is behind bars.

Police: 95-Year-Old Arrested For Slapping Granddaughter With SlipperA Florida great grandmother now has an arrest record after police say they were forced to take the 95-year-old to jail for slapping her granddaughter with a slipper.

Mom Warns About 'Deodorant Challenge' After Teen Is Badly BurnedJamie Prescott says the "Deodorant Challenge" is to blame for wounds on her 15-year-old's arm that are so bad they may require surgery.

Bandera Closing Its Sacramento LocationBandera is closing its doors after 20 years in business.

An Idle Threat? Man Arrested For Leaving Car Running In Sacramento Parking LotThe man's arrest was captured on a cellphone. He was taken into custody after a struggle with a police officer over an odd law.

Marijuana Sales Aren't Bringing In The Money California ExpectedSo far, the sale of legal marijuana in California isn't bringing in the green stuff.

Peja Stojakovic Named Kings New Assistant General ManagerPeja Stojakovic is the Sacramento Kings new Assistant General Manager, serving under General manager Vlade Divac

