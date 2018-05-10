Daily List: 3 Things Never To Throw In The Recycling Bin
https://www.rd.com/home/cleaning-organizing/things-not-recyclable/

How and Where To Recycle Fluorescent Bulbs
http://www.calrecycle.ca.gov/ReduceWaste/FluoresLamps/#AllLampsHaz

Budweiser Clydesdales
Today – Sunday, May 13
10am-7pm
Budweiser Brewery
3101 Busch Drive, Fairfield
http://www.budweisertours.com/

Mack Road Valley High Community Center Revitalization
http://mackroadpartnership.com/reimagine

UCP Humanitarian of the Year Dinner
May 17
Hyatt Regency Sacramento
Tickets prior to the event:
http://www.UCPSacto.org or (916) 283-8312

Sacramento Beer Week
https://sacbeerweek.com/events/

Nerds on Call: Make Your Mornings Smarter
4315 Marconi Ave.
Sacramento
800-919-NERD
http://www.callnerds.com

Sacramento SPCA
Adoptions Wed-Sun: 11am – 6pm
6201 Florin-Perkins Road
Sacramento
916.383.7387
http://www.sspca.org

Guitars for Vets Music Festival
Rancho Murrietta Inn and Spa.
May 19th

State Scientist Day
State Capitol West Steps
10am-1pm FREE
http://www.capscientists.org
http://capsscientists.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/State-Scientist-Day-Flyer.pdf

Manly Minute: Teaching Kids to Make their Beds
https://www.metroparent.com/daily/parenting/parenting-issues-tips/making-the-bed/

Over the Edge Prep
http://www.overtheedgesacramento.com
http://www.youthsolutions.org

Sound Healing
$25 non-members
$20 members
Saturday, May 12th, 6:30-8:30pm

Listen Live