FAIR OAKS (CBS13) – A new restaurant is being planned for the site of the former Russ Monroe’s Cremation and Burial Services in Fair Oaks.

“Shangri-la Fair Oaks” plans to open in October and will serve comfort food and some tongue-in-cheek items, such as a drink called the Corpse Reviver No. 2. An estimated 30-40 people will be hired to work at the restaurant.

Demolition and construction started this week at the Winding Way location.

Once completed, Shangri-la Fair Oaks will also have a children’s play area and fire pits.

Russ Monroe’s Cremation and Burial Services recently relocated to Fair Oaks Boulevard.

The Sacramento Business Journal first reported the news on Monday.