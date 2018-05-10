Munchkin Recalling 72,000 Bath Toys Due to Choking Hazard

VAN NUYS (CBS13) – Munchkin is recalling 72,000 bath toys because the toys can break apart and pose a choking hazard to young children.

The Waterpede bath toy is a one piece, multi-colored centipede. Water is scooped in the top and flows through the chambers before coming out of the bottom.

The Waterpede was sold at Babies R Us, Target and other nationwide stores from September 2015 until January 2018. It cost between $5-7.

Munchkin says it has received one report of the toy breaking apart and exposing small beads. No injuries have been reported. Parents are being told to immediately take the bath toy away from young children and contact the company for a free replacement toy of comparable value.