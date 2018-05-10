MIAMI, FL - APRIL 30: In this photo illustration, a McDonald\'s Big Mac and double hamburger are seen on a tray on April 30, 2018 in Miami, Florida. The fast-food restaurant reported today that earnings and sales beat expectations. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WDJT) — Donald Gorske broke his world record by officially eating 30,000 McDonald’s Big Mac’s Friday in Fond Du Lac.

Gorske was surrounded by family, friends and Big Mac lovers as they watched him take a bite of Big Mac number 30,000. Gorske has been eating Big Macs at least two Big Macs a day since he took his first bite in 1972. He saves the wrappers, receipts, and bags for proof.

“When I had a Big Mac that was the best food I ever had. I knew I was going to be eating them every day,” Don Gorske said.

In Big Mac attire, his proud brother Daniel Gorske came to support him. But, 40 years ago, he was a little skeptical.

“I didn’t understand the magnitude of what that would become. It’s been a neat journey to see him,” Daniel Gorske said.

Don Gorske has been featured in the Guinness World Records and the film Super Size Me. After Friday’s record-breaking Big Mac, Gorske said he’s already looking forward to the next milestone and doesn’t plan to stop anytime soon.

“The wife jokes it will be over when I have to put it in a blender it’s over,” Gorske said. “I don’t think it would even be over then.”

