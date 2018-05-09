Daily List: 3 Veggies That Are Better For You Cooked
https://www.consumerreports.org/fruits-vegetables/vegetables-that-are-healthier-cooked/
California Craft Beer Summit
Craft beer brewed for food.
September 7-8, 2018 in Sacramento
http://www.CACraftBeerSummit.com
99 Cents Only Store Fan or Customer
8387 Folsom Blvd, Sacramento
https://99only.com/
5 Way You’re Stressing Out Relationship
1. You’re judgmental
2. You’re nagging
3. Not enough love & appreciation
4. Not paying enough attention to him
5. Not doing what he wants to do
LOVE Being a Girlfriend:
1. Like & Love
2. Own your part in the relationship
3. Be vulnerable
4. Enjoy the journey
https://www.jodiharman.com/
Stamp Out Hunger National Food Drive
On Saturday, May 12, leave food items by your mailbox for your letter carrier to pick up.
More Info: (916) 456-1980
http://www.sacramentofoodbank.org
Ettore’s
390 N Sunrise Ave., Roseville
(916) 822-6344
https://ettores.com/
Shift Coffee House
1616 Del Paso Blvd.
Sacramento
https://www.shiftcoffee.com/
Dishin’ With Tina: Cheese Louise
400 Vernon Street
Roseville
916.772.2433
East Sac Garden Tour
The 20th Anniversary East Sacramento Garden Tour is Mother’s Day Weekend — Saturday, May 12th and Sunday, May 13th from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm.
Where: Tickets are available online: http://www.eastsacgardentour.com/tickets. Tickets are also available at participating East Sacramento businesses. Visit the website for locations: http://www.eastsacgardentour.com. Tickets purchased through May 11th at 12:00 p.m. are $20, $25 the weekend of the event (children 12 years and younger are free).
Bishops
1715 R St.
Grand Opening Saturday
On Instagram: @bishops.sacramentomidtown
https://bishops.co/
Ford GT
http://www.motortrend.com/cars/ford/gt/2018/
http://www.ford-reviews.com/2018-ford-gt/
Teaching Your Kid to Ride a Bike
https://yourmoderndad.com/bike/