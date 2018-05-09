SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – New parking protected bikeways are being installed in Downtown Sacramento.

Lanes are being reconfigured and striped on P Street from 9th to 15th, Q Street from 9th to 15th, and 10th Street from Q to I.

Once completed in Mid-May, the bike lanes will be next to the curb. The parking lanes will then be out in the street and will serve as a buffer zone between bicyclists and cars. The parking protected bikeways will also help pedestrians since there will be fewer lanes of traffic to cross.

The safety improvements are being made as part of Sacramento’s Vision Zero Program. That program was adopted by City Council in January 2017 with the goal to “work collaboratively in a data-driven effort to eliminate traffic fatalities and serious injuries by 2027.”