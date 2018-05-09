HUNTINGTON, Md. (WJZ) — A pro-Trump billboard in Maryland is warning liberals to arm themselves if they try to impeach the President.

The sign posted along Maryland’s Route 4 near Bowie Shop Road in Huntington, reads “Hey liberals, better get your guns if you try to impeach President Trump.”

Captain David Payne of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office told CBS-affiliate WUSA9 in DC that the sign is privately owned and the owner changes the message monthly.

The sign isn’t illegal, but after the sign received many complaints, The Baltimore Sun reports that the owner is being asked to remove the message.

The language is expected to change later this week.

[H/T CBS Baltimore]