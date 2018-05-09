SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Hyatt Regency Sacramento is opening its pool and outdoor bar up to non-guests.

Starting Memorial Day, locals can buy a pool pass on Sundays and enjoy “Chill Beats and Cool Drinks.” The Hyatt will have a special poolside menu and drink specials.

The UNWIND- A Unique Pool Experience is being billed as “an alternative to the cheesy Vegas-Style Pool Party scene.” It’s only open to adults 18 and older. IDs will be checked at the pool. Towels are being provided by the Hyatt.

Tickets will cost $25 at the door or $20 in advance.

UNWIND runs every Sunday from 11am-4pm from Memorial Day weekend until Labor Day weekend.