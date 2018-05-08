Man Dies Attempting Selfie With Bear, Stray Dog Tried To Save HimA man was mauled to death by a bear after he reportedly tried to take a selfie with the animal, according to reports.

You May Get $1,200 If You Got a Dish Network Telemarketing CallThousands of people who got a telemarketing call for Dish Network in 2010 or 2011 may be able to collect $1,200 per call

Minimum-Security Prison Escapees Captured In Del Paso HeightsA pair of inmates who escaped from a minimum-security prison were captured in Sacramento, authorities say.

Man Arrested In Connection With Woman's Death In OakdaleDeputies have arrested a man in connection with a homicide in rural Oakdale.

Carnival Dream Cruise Becomes A Nightmare After Leaving New OrleansWater gushing down a hallway -- crew members forming a human chain to bail the flood into buckets -- sleeping on yoga mats in the ship's spa. Some of the passengers on the Carnival Dream will have a nightmare to tell when the ship returns to port in New Orleans on Sunday.

Deals and Freebies for Teacher Appreciation WeekFor Teachers Appreciation Week, which runs May 7-11, several businesses are offering discounts and deals

Family Holding Onto Hope Missing Grass Valley Man, 70, Will Be FoundThere’s still no sign of a missing veteran, days after the discovery of his car.

Ford and Mazda Owners Warned About Deadly AirbagsThe National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is worried about drivers of certain Ford and Mazda trucks.

Sen. Kamala Harris Will Not Deliver UC Berkeley Commencement SpeechU.S. Senator Kamala Harris was supposed to deliver the keynote speech at Saturday's spring commencement ceremony at UC Berkeley, but now she will not attend due to an ongoing labor dispute.

Audit Reveals $48,000 Missing From Inderkum High's Student Fundraising AccountA local high school employee has been placed on leave after an audit revealed that $48,000 went missing from the school's student fundraising account.