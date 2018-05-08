SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Stop swallowing hydrogen peroxide- that’s the warning coming from California Poison Control.

The agency says it has received a number of calls about people drinking hydrogen peroxide. Some people are swallowing the liquid believing it can treat various ailments, including sinus infections, arthritis, and cancer.

According to Poison Control, swallowing a small amount is usually not dangerous but it can create a lot of foam. Higher concentrations can cause burns, including burning holes in your esophagus. Consuming large amounts can lead to death.