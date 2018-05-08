SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Nearly 80% of people use their commute for “me-time” and relaxation, according to a Cars.com survey.

Researchers asked 1,636 people about behaviors they see, bad habits they exhibit, and types of activities they perform while driving.

40% love driving and being in the car

38% are likely to swear at others when experiencing road rage

15% of drivers are annoyed or angry while driving

13% admit being fatigued

7% read on smart device

The survey also focused on the habits of 5 cities: Atlanta, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, and Washington, DC.