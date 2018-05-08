SACRAMENTO (CBS13) —A frightening scene in Sacramento after witnesses say a young girl was almost kidnapped from a local market.

The alleged kidnapper, a 29-year-old woman, is behind bars, while concerns about sex trafficking are now swirling.

The girl was just a few blocks from her home when she was approached first by a man and then by a woman who she claims tried to shove her into a truck.

That woman was caught on camera and eventually arrested, but her family says it’s all a big misunderstanding.

Witness Manny Cota said, “This is something huge. This is a little child being taken away.”

During broad daylight in front of the Rainbow Market in Del Paso Heights, a quiet Sunday afternoon turned chaotic.

“All of a sudden a little girl comes running terrified out of her mind, screaming somebody is trying to take me,” said Cota.

A 10-year-old girl was walking home from a nearby store when she claimed a man in his vehicle tried to lure her over. She says she ran into the Rainbow Market and asked to use the phone to call her grandmother to get a ride home, but when her grandmother didn’t answer, she left the store and that’s when she says a woman dragged her into a silver truck, asking her age and if she was working.

“The female stated stop crying, shut up, he’s going to beat you,” said the young girl’s mother.

The girl’s mother, who asked not to be identified for safety reasons, says she was away at work at the time. She says she’s certain her daughter was targeted by sex traffickers.

“I would not have probably seen my child again.”

Cota was at the market as it unfolded, confronting and recording the alleged kidnapper. CBS13 blurred the suspect’s face, but jail records identify the woman as Latorean Beaver, who was arrested Sunday on felony attempted kidnapping charges.

In the video, she claims she was protecting the girl from being solicited. She drove away before police arrived. Beaver’s mother, who also didn’t want to be identified, said her daughter is innocent. She said the family is a well-known family in Del Paso Heights, attending church and volunteering in the community regularly.

“We were not raised like, this is not her character. She does hair. She braids kids’ hair,” said Beaver’s mother.

But the young girl’s mom says she’s not buying it, not for a second. She’s grateful her daughter is home safe tonight, thanks to good Samaritans who stop an alleged kidnapper in her tracks.

Sacramento police are still investigating the incident. Beaver is set to appear in court Thursday morning.

