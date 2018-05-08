WASHINGTON (CBS13) – Mother’s Day is Sunday and the average person will spend $180.

The National Retail Federation and Proper Insights & Analytics says Americans will spend a near-record $23.1 billion in 2018. Americans spent $23.6 billion in 2017- an average of $186 per person.

Those between the ages of 35 and 44 plan to spend the most- an average of $224.

As for what people will buy:

$4.6 billion- jewelry (34%)

$4.4 billion- brunch or dinner (55%)

$2.6 billion- flowers (69%)

$2.5 billion- gift cards (45%)

$2.1 billion- clothing (36%)

$2.1 billion- consumer electronics (14%)

$1.8 billion- personal services (24%)

$956 million- housewares/gardening tools (19%)

$813 million- greeting cards (77%)

$494 million- books/music (19%)

As for what moms want: 29% say they prefer a gift of experience (spa day, tickets to a concert, gym membership).

Where people will shop: