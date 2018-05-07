SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Mother’s Day is on Sunday and Baskin-Robbins is trying to appeal to 2 favorites of many moms- ice cream and wine.

The ice cream chain introduced its first-ever wine and ice cream pairings.

The Culinary Team did the heavy lifting and tested out a variety of combinations and came up with the list. Baskin-Robbins says “each pairing denotes the distinct flavors of each wine and ice cream flavor.”

ALSO READ: Mother’s Day Brunch Recipes

Here is the list Baskin-Robbins sent over:

Pinot Grigio with Vanilla: A refreshingly indulgent combination, the buttery vanilla flavor of the ice cream brings out the crisp, green fruit notes in the wine.

A refreshingly indulgent combination, the buttery vanilla flavor of the ice cream brings out the crisp, green fruit notes in the wine. Riesling with Pralines ‘n Cream: The praline pecan and caramel flavors in the ice cream pair well with the apple notes of the wine. The ice cream also helps to round out the fresh green notes of the wine.

The praline pecan and caramel flavors in the ice cream pair well with the apple notes of the wine. The ice cream also helps to round out the fresh green notes of the wine. Rosé with Rainbow Sherbet: The citrus and berry flavors in the sherbet bring out the floral, fruity notes in the wine.

The citrus and berry flavors in the sherbet bring out the floral, fruity notes in the wine. Pinot Noir with World Class Chocolate: A world class ice cream with a world class wine. The silkiness of the ice cream complements the vanilla and fruit notes of the wine and rounds out the mouthfeel.

A world class ice cream with a world class wine. The silkiness of the ice cream complements the vanilla and fruit notes of the wine and rounds out the mouthfeel. Chardonnay with Old Fashioned Butter Pecan: The sweetness of the ice cream complements the honey, buttery and oaky notes inherent in the wine.

The sweetness of the ice cream complements the honey, buttery and oaky notes inherent in the wine. Cabernet Sauvignon with Jamoca® Almond Fudge: The robust flavors of the cabernet pair bring out the nutty, coffee notes of the ice cream.

The robust flavors of the cabernet pair bring out the nutty, coffee notes of the ice cream. Sauvignon Blanc with Raspberry Sorbet: The fresh raspberry flavor of the sorbet brings out the crisp accents and refreshing quality of the wine.

The fresh raspberry flavor of the sorbet brings out the crisp accents and refreshing quality of the wine. Merlot with Chocolate: A classic, indulgent flavor pairing. Chocolate rounds out the mouthfeel of the merlot, and the pairing is reminiscent of a chocolate-dipped red berry.

Baskin-Robbins sells each ice cream, but you’re on your own for the wine.