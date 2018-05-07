LOS ANGELES (AP) — Thousands of custodians, security guards, gardeners and other service workers at University of California campuses have started a three-day walkout to address gender pay inequalities and demand higher wages.
Strikers gathered at sunrise Monday on the 10 campuses throughout the state, wearing green t-shirts and carrying signs that call for “equality, fairness, respect.”
The strike was called by AFSCME Local 3299, 25,000 service workers, after the union and the university couldn’t agree on a new contract and mediation efforts failed.
The service workers called for a sympathy strike by professional and technical employees that could potentially include medical assistants, nurses, radiology and other technicians.
Medical center officials said they would continue to deliver essential patient care services but last week rescheduled a variety of appointments in anticipation of the walkouts.
