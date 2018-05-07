LOS ANGELES (AP) — Thousands of custodians, security guards, gardeners and other service workers at University of California campuses have started a three-day walkout to address gender pay inequalities and demand higher wages.

Picketers calling for race, gender and wage equality within the UC system. As many as 50K workers — from nurses to custodians to food workers — expected to walk off the job over the next three days. @GoodDaySac @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/RuiRgWuMYR — Dina Kupfer (@DinaKupfer) May 7, 2018

Strikers gathered at sunrise Monday on the 10 campuses throughout the state, wearing green t-shirts and carrying signs that call for “equality, fairness, respect.”

The strike was called by AFSCME Local 3299, 25,000 service workers, after the union and the university couldn’t agree on a new contract and mediation efforts failed.

Antionnette Golston is a food services employee and has worked at @UCDavisMedCntr for eight years. She a single parent and plans to strike for all three days. “I’m willing to make the sacrifice for the patient care,” Golston said. @GoodDaySac @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/7qIbvKAGSV — Dina Kupfer (@DinaKupfer) May 7, 2018

The service workers called for a sympathy strike by professional and technical employees that could potentially include medical assistants, nurses, radiology and other technicians.

Medical center officials said they would continue to deliver essential patient care services but last week rescheduled a variety of appointments in anticipation of the walkouts.

