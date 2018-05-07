Filed Under:Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A pair of inmates who escaped from a minimum-security prison were captured in Sacramento, authorities say.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said 35-year-old Jonathan J. Damiano and 23-year-old Richard P. Almanza escaped from Salinas Valley State Prison’s minimum-support facility Sunday morning.

Richard P. Almanza (l) and Jonathan J. Damiano (r)

Early Monday morning, authorities got information that led them to believe the pair were in the Sacramento area.

Law enforcement officers were soon at a hotel in the Del Paso Heights area and took the two back into custody.

Damiano is serving a three-year sentence on second degree burglary charges, while Almanza is serving four years for a first-degree burglary and possession of a blackjack.

 

