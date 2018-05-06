Cheese Louise

400 Vernon Street

Roseville

916.772.2433

Fair Oaks Fiesta

Today

Old Fair Oaks Village

http://www.fairoakschamber.com/fair-oaks-fiesta–car-show.html

Folsom Handcar Derby Competition

E Bidwell St & Broadstone Pkwy, Folsom, CA 95630

Sunday, May 6th starting at 9:00am

Event Schedule:

9:00 am – 9:45 am Pusher’s Contest

9:45 am – 10:00 am Opening Ceremony

10:00 am – 1:00 pm Handcar Racing

1:00 pm – 2:00 pm Quadripede Racing

2:30pm – End Award Ceremony/Photo Op

All Teams included in Teardown…..an Event Tradition

http://www.fedshra.org/handcar.html

Sacramento Yacht Parade

May 6, 2018 at 12pm

SYC to Virgin Sturgeon (Sacramento River)

Sacramento Yacht Club

http://sacyc.com/

Hop Gardens Community Taproom

2904 Franklin Blvd.

Sacramento

916.476.3889

https://www.facebook.com/HopGardensCurtisPark/

Lodi Street Faire

Downtown Lodi

Today: 8am – 4pm

http://www.lodichamber.com

WWII Vet Skydives

http://parachutecenter.com/

Marlene the Plant Lady

@Simonsaysgarden

http://Facebook.com/marlenetheplantlady

Accent 3D

Customizable jewelry

https://accent3d.com/

Drone Access

@DroneAccess

http://www.droneaccess.net

https://www.facebook.com/DroneAccess/

Sunday FUNday FITHop

Fancy Feet Dance Academy and Parties

712 57th St, Sacramento, California 95819

Sundays at 11am

@fithopsac

First class FREE

10$ Drop In

https://www.facebook.com/events/2037363226549434/?event_time_id=2037363239882766

Mother’s Day Brunch

Rendez-vous Winery

Sunday, May 13 $40 per ticket, 10 am, 11 am or 12 pm reservations

http://www.rendez-vouswinery.com/scripts/eventPg.cfm/_/499/Mother%E2%80%99s-Day-Brunch

http://www.rendez-vouswinery.com

Wheel Lemonade

Midtown Farmer’s Market – Every Saturday (8am-1pm)

http://www.wheellemonade.com

https://www.facebook.com/wheellemonade

Alan Pember

Pawpa Flavor

https://www.facebook.com/pawpaflavor

Laura Burgess

laura@laurauncorked.com

The (Mis)Adventures of Laura. Uncorked.

http://www.laurauncorked.com

@LauraUncorked

Mother’s Day Gift Ideas

Sharif Jewelers

Sacramento, Downtown Sacramento, Folsom, and Carmichael

https://www.sharifjewelers.com/