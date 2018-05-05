Mulch Mayhem!
Sierra College,Overflow Lot
Saturday, May 5th (8am-12pm)
Hosted by Placer County Water Agency
Info: (530) 823-4850 or pcwa.net
Butterfly Garden
Christine Anderson Park
Corner of Schriber Way and Sierra College Blvd.
Today 10 am
Elk Grove Western Festival
Through Sunday, May 6
Elk Grove Park
Empty the Shelters
Sacramento SPCA
6201 Florin Perkins Rd., Sacramento
FREE Adoptions for Cats & Dogs
Saturday, May 5th (11am-6pm)
California Honey Festival
Downtown Woodland
Saturday, May 5th 2018 from 10am – 5pm
Cantina Azteca
6400 Fair Oaks Blvd., Carmichael, California
Rancho Cordova Community Golf Classic
Saturday, May 5th – Tee Time at 8:30m
Woodcreek Golf Club
American River Parkway Foundation
Empire’s Comics Vault
1120 Fulton Ave., Ste. K, Sacramento, CA 95825
Saturday, May 5th (8am-8pm)
Mighty Kong Muffins
https://www.gorillalicious.com/
Gem Faire
Scottish Rite Center
6151 H St., Sacramento, CA 95819
Saturday, May 5th (10am-6pm)
Sunday, May 6th (10am-5pm)
Admission: $7.00
Bouquet Bar
Justine Santaniello
BevMo!
2595 Iron Point Rd., Folsom
Nothing says Happy Cinco like a classic margarita. Here’s a simple recipe that’s party perfect!
Easy-To-Make Margaritas:
3/4 cup Tequila
1/2 cup Fresh Lime Juice
1/2 cup Triple Sec
Lime & Salt for Garnishes
In a medium pitcher, combine the tequila, lime juice, & Triple Sec. If desired, rub the rims of 4 glasses with a lime slice and dip in salt to coat. Serve the margaritas in the prepared glasses over ice and garnish with the lime slices.
You can’t toast the Kentucky Derby without Kentucky bourbon and you can’t make the quintessential Mint Julep without it, either!
Mint Julep
2 ounces Bourbon
1-2 teaspoons sugar (to taste)
1 sprig fresh mint
1.5 cups crushed ice
Mint garnish
Spring Concert: Power of One
The Sofia Tsakopoulos Center for the Arts (New home of the B Street Theater)
2700 Capitol Ave.
Sacramento
May 12, 108 at 7:00pm
Punch Line Sacramento
2100 Arden Way, Sacramento, CA 95825
May 5th (7:30pm and 9:45pm)
May 6th (7:00pm)