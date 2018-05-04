SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A local high school employee has been placed on leave after an audit revealed that $48,000 went missing from the school’s student fundraising account.

In March, auditors from the Natomas Unified School District were notified of alleged accounting problems in the Associated Student Body (ASB) accounting at Inderkum High in Natomas, according to a school district statement. The audit revealed that almost $170,000 was either stored abnormally or not deposited. An additional $48,000 was missing from the account.

The employee was placed on administrative leave while the investigation continues.

ASB accounts are funded through things like football and prom ticket sales; they provide support for student clubs, sports, and other activities. In order to ensure that student programs continue, the district says it will transfer $48,000 to Inderkum’s the ASB account.