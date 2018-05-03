Oldest Known Male Dolphin in US Dies at Six Flags Discovery KingdomSemo, the bottlenose dolphin at Six Flags Discovery Kingdom, passed away Tuesday at the age of 54.

City of Sacramento Trying to Return $319,000 in Unclaimed PropertyThe City of Sacramento has $319,000 in unclaimed property in its possession and it wants to return the 1,621 items to their rightful owners.

CDC: 1 Person In California Dead From Romaine Lettuce Linked To E. Coli OutbreakOne person from California has died from the E. Coli Outbreak linked to romaine lettuce grown in the Yuma, Arizona region.

Frontier Airline Will Start Flying Out of SMF AgainFrontier Airlines will return to the Sacramento International Airport in August.

Detectives Investigating Oakdale Woman's Death As HomicideSheriff's detectives in the Stanislaus County town of Oakdale are investigating a homicide.

Man Charged With Selling Food, Drinks In California That Were Supposed To Be DestroyedFood and drinks that were supposed to be destroyed instead wound up on the shelves of discount grocery stores in several states, federal prosecutors said in charging documents Wednesday.

Thursday's Show Info. (5/3/18)

Generation Z Is About To Completely Change The U.S. WorkforceAccording to consulting firm BridgeWorks, there are 61 million members of the generation born between 1996 to 2010 living in the United States.

Carter's Recalls Baby Cardigan Due to Choking HazardCarter's recalled a 3-piece cardigan set featuring a penguin due to a potential choking hazard

IKEA Savings HacksThis is no April Fool’s Day joke. You can drop the prices even more at IKEA! Melissa, AKA our Chief Coupon Correspondent, revealed great hacks to save serious cash, including free food, discounts and more!