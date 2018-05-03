DALLAS (CBS13) – Southwest announced Thursday it will offer nonstop flights from Sacramento International Airport to Hawaii if the plan gets FAA approval.

The Dallas-based airline previously said it would offer the nonstop service, but hadn’t disclosed which West Coast airports would provide that service. On Thursday, it announced Sacramento (SMF), Oakland Metropolitan Airport (OAK), San Diego International Airport (SAN), and Mineta San Jose International Airport (SJC) would be the initial getaway cities.

READ ALSO: Frontier Returning to SMF; Offering Flights to Vegas, Denver

Last week, Southwest said the flights would go to four Hawaiian destinations: Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu (HNL), Kahului Airport on Maui (OGG), Lihue Airport on Kauai (LIH), and Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keahole (KOA) on the leeward side of The Island of Hawaii.

Southwest still needs to get regulatory approvals. Dates and ticket prices haven’t been disclosed.

Southwest Airlines made the news recently after a fatal accident on one of its planes. The airline reports that it has scared some people away from booking flights on the airline.

It reported seeing a “recent softness in bookings following the Flight 1380 accident.” And it said that that weakness in bookings will result in slightly lower fare revenue in the second quarter as it tries to keep its planes full.

The airline reported slightly improved earnings in the first quarter, which was completed just before the accident.

On Wednesday, a Southwest Airlines flight heading from Chicago to Newark was diverted to Cleveland on Wednesday, after a window cracked on the plane.

FAA spokeswoman Elizabeth Cory told CNN that Southwest flight 957 from Midway to Newark landed safely in Cleveland, after a report of an issue with a window aboard the aircraft.