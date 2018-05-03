Credit: CARMAR Denim
LOS ANGELES (CBS13) – $168 will get you a waistband, some pockets and not much else.
These Extreme Cut Out Pants are being sold by CARMAR Denim based in Los Angeles.
CARMAR describes the Extreme Cut Out Jean as a “high rise pant with large statement cutouts on front and back.” They’re relaxed fit with a full front zip and are sold in sizes 24-27.
Pictures of the jeans have gone viral on social media with many wondering who would pay $168 for them. A lot of people, it turns out. The jeans are sold out as of Thursday morning. You can give CARMAR your email address and the company will let you know when they’re available again.