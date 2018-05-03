SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The forensic pathologist hired by the family of Stephon Clark, an unarmed black man shot and killed by police in March, is defending his private autopsy report after the Sacramento County coroner said his findings were erroneous.

Sacramento police released the county’s official autopsy on Tuesday. That autopsy was conducted on March 20.

Dr. Bennet Omalu, a notable pathologist hired by the family’s legal team, held a press conference back in March revealing his findings from an autopsy done a week after the county’s work.

“The first thing running through my mind is how two reports can be so different?” said Betty Williams.

Williams, the president of the Sacramento NAACP chapter, is asking a question so many want to know. How can two autopsy reports be so different?

“The reason you’re having discrepancies is because you have six different pathologists — the county had five people review the case — looking at different sets of data,” said Judy Melinek.

Melinek is a San Francisco based forensic pathologist who says Sacramento County performed the first autopsy on Stephon Clark. After the first autopsy, organs are removed, and the body is no longer in its original pristine state, leaving a second pathologist with different information to work with.

“In the second autopsy, you’re looking at evidence that’s already been altered by the first pathologist, who removed that evidence, including bullets, and even cutting into gunshot wounds on the body itself,” said Melinek.

She says, this often can lead to different conclusions.

“For example, if he sees a hole in the body, he may misinterpret that hole as a gunshot wound but that hole may have been caused by the pathologist doing the first autopsy,” said Melinek.

In a quick comparison, the county autopsy report indicates that Clark was shot seven times – not eight as Dr. Bennet Omalu had found- and three of the shots – not six – were fired into his back.

Wednesday night, Dr. Omalu released a statement saying:

“I stand firmly in defense of my independent autopsy of Stephon Clark and the prevailing evidentiary autopsy findings.”

Referencing a graphic black and white photo of Clark’s body from the autopsy, he reconfirms that Clark was shot more than 3 times in the back, and adds that the county missed some critical steps: He says:

“I examined the spinal cord and documented injuries that were not identified during the County’s autopsy. At this time, none of the pathologists who have signed the autopsy report and claimed that I was wrong have examined the spinal cord, either grossly or microscopically,” said Dr. Omalu.

“It could be they’re both a little right, both a little wrong, people can make mistakes if they don’t have all the information,” said Melinek.

She adds, “I want to caution people, to not jump to conclusions, whether or not this is a justifiable homicide or not, those decisions will be coming from the legal system, and it’s gonna take time.”

The Clark family attorney also released a statement tonight, calling the county coroner’s report “outrageous.”

And that ultimately, it comes down to Stephon Clark being shot in the back, multiple times, while armed with nothing more than a cellphone.