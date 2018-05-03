FOLSOM (CBS13) – A car drove into a Raley’s grocery store in Folsom, causing a lot of damage.

The crash happened at the store at 715 East Bidwell Street, police say. That’s where the driver in a white full-size sedan hit the accelerator, came crashing into the store, hit a counter, and stopped.

Customers and staff in the store had to be evacuated. No injuries were reported but the driver was taken to a local hospital as a precaution. Police are investigating whether or not a medical situation caused the crash.

A building inspector will check the structure for damage.