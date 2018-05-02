Daily List: 3 Ways to Burn More Calories During the Day, Without Exercising
https://www.rd.com/health/diet-weight-loss/ways-to-burn-extra-calories/

FIT4MOM Davis
Mother’s Day Event
May 11 9:15 am
http://davis.fit4mom.com

Raley Field Brewfewst
Fri 5/4 @ 6:30pm
Raley Field
West Sacramento
https://www.raleyfield.com/brewfest

Cesar Chavez Farmers’ Market
Open Wednesdays Thru Oct. (excluding July 4)
10am-1:30pm
10th & J streets
Sacramento
http://www.california-grown.com/Market-times.html

Togo’s
http://www.togos.com

What the Heck: Mobile Edition
http://www.velofix.com
https://www.facebook.com/velofixsacramento/
INSTAGRAM: @velofixsacjack

Sac City College Makerspace
http://www.scc.losrios.edu

Brooks Novelty Antiques
https://www.yelp.com/biz/brooks-novelty-antiques-sacramento

Dishin’ With Tina: 19th Hole Cantina
9425 Jackson Rd.
Sacramento
916.362.1949

