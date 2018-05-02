Kanye West: 400 Years Of Slavery Was A ChoiceProvocative statements are second nature to the 40-year-old rapper. And this week he's been making headlines left and right, including proclaiming his love for President Trump.

Who Is Suspected East Area Rapist And Golden State Killer Joseph DeAngelo?The former cop also worked for 27 years at a Roseville Save Mart distribution center. He retired last year.

Consumers Warned About Eating Raw Oysters from Parts of British ColumbiaWe are now being warned not to eat raw oysters harvested from south and central Baynes Sound, in British Columbia, Canada

Rear View Cameras Now Required in All New VehiclesStarting May 1 all new vehicles will need to come equipped with a rear view camera.

You'll Pay 14% More For Gas This Summer, Forecast SaysSummer driving will be more expensive this year. Thanks, OPEC.

Deputy Replaces Items Stolen From Teen's GraveSeveral special items were taken, but thanks to a deputy who went above and beyond, some of them have now been replaced.

Former Natomas Teacher Will Have To Register As Sex Offender For Inappropriate Photos Of StudentsA former Natomas-area teacher has been sentenced to jail time and will have to register as a sex offender.

Tuesday is the Best Day to Buy Gas in California, Friday the WorstThe average price for a gallon of gas is lowest on Tuesday in California, according to analysis done by GasBuddy