VACAVILLE (CBS13) – A man has died in a fiery crash in Vacaville early Wednesday morning.

The scene is near the Interstate 80 and Leisure Town Road exit.

CHP says driver hit the back side of that concrete wall with so much force that the wall broke. Was attempting to make that curve onto Liesure Town Rd. @CBSSacramento #Vacaville pic.twitter.com/lHMgoawrDx — Dina Kupfer (@DinaKupfer) May 2, 2018

Deadly solo vehicle crash at I-80 E / Leisure Town Rd in #Vacaville. Male driver ejected from car, succumbed to injuries, according to CHP. Leisure Town on and off ramps at I-80 E closed.@GoodDaySac @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/BfzoLQOm9q — Dina Kupfer (@DinaKupfer) May 2, 2018

California Highway Patrol says the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the car after a crash around 4 a.m. The driver, a man, succumbed to his injuries.

Officers believe the driver was speeding as he was trying to exit the freeway.

CHP: Driver of this vehicle was speeding when he tried to exit the freeway at I-80 E and Leisure Town Rd. Car hit the concrete barrier and became airborne. Driver ejected from vehicle and died from his injuries. CHP is investigating if alcohol was a factor. @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/QmYTzB1SOu — Dina Kupfer (@DinaKupfer) May 2, 2018

The car became airborne after it struck a concrete barrier. CHP says the driver hit the concrete wall with so much force that the wall broke.

After the crash, the car was engulfed in flames.

The Leisure Town Road off-ramp has since been reopened. CHP is still investigating if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.