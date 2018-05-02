OAKDALE (CBS13) – Sheriff’s detectives in the Stanislaus County town of Oakdale are investigating a homicide.

On Tuesday, deputies and paramedics responded to the 13000 Block of Horseshoe Road after a woman was found dead inside the home by family members, according to a statement from the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department.

Detectives assisted with the investigation, and, based on information found at the scene, determined it to be a homicide. The cause of death will be determined during the autopsy, and the woman’s name is not being released.

Detectives are not releasing any further details on the investigation.

If you have any information on this investigation, you’re asked to call Detective Fisher at 209-525-7083.