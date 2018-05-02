SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Carter’s recalled a 3-piece cardigan set featuring a penguin due to a potential choking hazard.

The 3-piece set includes a white embroidered penguin bodysuit, a gray cardigan with a hood and a matching pair of gray pants. The toggle button on the cardigan can detach and pose a choking hazard. Carter’s has received three reports of kids putting the toggle button in their mouth. No injuries have been reported.

The recalled set was sold at Carter’s, Bon-Ton, Burlington Stores, Kohl’s, Macy’s, Ross, Toys “R” Us, and other stores nationwide from July 2017 until March 2018. The product was also sold online. It cost about $40 and was sold in sizes newborn to 24 months.

Style number 127G596 is printed on the front of the care tag sewn on the inside of the cardigan, and the UPC number is printed on the back of the same care tag. The UPC numbers are 190795798203, 190795798166, 190795798173, 190795798180, 190795798135, 190795798142, 190795798159. The style number and UPC number are also printed on the price tag

Parents should immediately take the cardigan sets away from children. They can return them to a Carter’s store for a full refund. You can also call Carter’s Consumer Affairs and request a free return label and envelope for a full electronic refund.